Play: “Walk through Black History: Hidden in Plain Sight”
Performers: First Baptist Church.
Time/date: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Site: First Baptist Church, 2143 Judson Drive
Cost: Free. Reservations are requested by calling
563-583-6289 and leaving a message with the number of people attending in your party.
Synopsis
For the 18th year, First Baptist Church will present a story that celebrates the unique journeys of African-Americans that have bravely lived lives that transformed American society.
This year’s story is that of Belle da Costa Greene, a Black woman who was J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian and who spent all of her professional career passing for white.
Beginning her career with investment banker and financier J.P. Morgan at age 26 in 1905, Belle had been “discovered” working in the Princeton University library by a nephew of Morgan’s, who introduced her to his uncle. She became Morgan’s right-hand woman in both his professional and personal life. She continued in her role after Morgan’s death, working for J.P. Morgan Jr. and becoming the first director of the Pierpont Morgan Library, a role she held until she retired in 1948. When she died in 1950, she was considered the nation’s best-known librarian.
Tidbits
- The cast features Lindsey Reiter as Belle da Costa Greene, Dick Smith as J.P. Morgan and Bridgette Boone as the Narrator.
Peggy Jackson and Cammie Dean founded the program in 2005. They co-wrote the scripts until Dean moved in 2010, when Jackson became the sole playwright.
- Jackson based her script on two books about Greene: “An Illuminated Life” by Heidi Ardizzone and “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
- This year’s presentation has a cast of more than a dozen characters, which is the largest cast in the program’s history.
Quotable, from playwright
and director Peggy Jackson
- “(Belle) was really J.P. Morgan’s right hand. She took care of his bills, often negotiated deals and was his personal assistant.”
- “There were those that thought there was more going on between them, but that has never been proven.”
- “Passing as white was something a lot of Blacks did in order to get jobs or to get an education during a time when Blacks weren’t allowed to do that.”
- “This is the 18th year for the program, and this is the largest cast we’ve had. There are just so many interesting characters in Belle’s story.”
- “Belle is one of those people you didn’t read about in history books, but she has a fascinating story and she was an amazing woman.”
