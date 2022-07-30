SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several events throughout August.
An organ concert, featuring Michael Mills, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Mills is from Madison and will play the Casavant Opus 2847 in Queen of the Rosary Chapel.
Another organ concert, featuring Jan Kraybill, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Kraybill is a Grammy Award-nominated artist, musical leader, speaker and advocate. Hailing from Kansas City, she has performed across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, Russia, South Korea and Tahiti.
A summer camp designed to connect children with the living world will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18 and 19. Participants should be ready to learn about themselves and nature, get exercise and have fun. The camp is open to children ages 7 to 11. Participants are asked to bring lunch, a hat, sturdy shoes, sunscreen and water bottles. The cost is $60, and registration must be completed by Monday, Aug. 15.
Another organ concert, featuring Charles Barland, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Barland is a professor of music and university organist at the University of Dubuque. He has performed throughout the U.S., Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.
A market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm. Vendors will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, the Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Shop.
Another organ concert will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, featuring Dana Robinson, associate professor of organ and chairman of the keyboard area at the School of Music at the University of Illinois. He has performed at national conventions of the Organ Historical Society and the Westfield Center for Early Keyboard Studies and regional conventions of the American Guild of Organists.
Visitors to Sinsinawa Mound must check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.
