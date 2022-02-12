SINSINAWA, Wis. — Registration is open for a pair of events at Sinsinawa Mound that will take place in March.
A retreat, “Joy of Forgiveness,” will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Participants will explore being free from grudges, resentment, self-defeating habits and negative feelings. Sandy Hoenig will demonstrate how forgiving leads to stopping pain and brings hope, guiding participants through strategies that can be used in personal and/or professional life to avoid and resolve hurtful situations. Hoenig has been leading workshops, retreats and presentations for 20 years and is a nationally certified counselor and conflict resolution facilitator. The fee is $75, including a boxed lunch, and the registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 28.
Two glass art classes, with artist Barb McKinlay, will take place on Saturday, March 5. During the 10 a.m.-noon class, McKinlay will guide students in designing an art piece that will be displayed at the Sinsinawa Art Gallery for a show in April and May. Students will design a bowl, plate or tray using pieces of cut glass, pebbles, stringers and noodles. Create a glass tray during the 1-3 p.m. class. Participants also can make a pendant or magnet. Come to one session or both, bringing a lunch. Class materials will be supplied. The fee is $80 per person, per class, and the registration deadline is Feb. 28.