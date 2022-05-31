If your birthday is today: Don't let anything come between you and what you want. Take care of the paperwork, and get approval first to avoid setbacks. Participate in events that encourage you to be unique.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get your facts straight before passing along information. Protect your possessions, reputation and position. Don't get carried away with something that isn't feasible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Listen to reason and be practical regarding money and the changes you want to make. Look for a way to make your skills profitable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't offer information that someone can use against you. Rely on your experience to outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Walk away from anything or anyone causing stress. Consider making some changes that will boost your happiness. Go after what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Learn from experience and carry on with discipline and the intent to make things happen. Do the best job by using the latest technology.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let a change someone makes throw you off your game. A unique idea will separate you from the masses and give you a needed edge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Verify information before passing it along or relying on it. A change at home will give you more space to get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Downsize your plans. Be creative in how you assess what's necessary. Come up with a reasonable goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Observation will be crucial when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Don't feel obligated to make a move if you aren't ready. Consider your options and prepare appropriately.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put in the time and effort. Getting together with someone who offers a unique perspective will lead to new beginnings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Think big, but pay attention to detail, be precise and finish what you start. Don't let anyone stand in your way or disrupt your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your plans to yourself until you are sure you will execute your intentions successfully. If you say you will do one thing and then do another, you will be harshly criticized.
