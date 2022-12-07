If your birthday is today: Clarify what you want to achieve this year. Refuse to let any emotional manipulation sway you in a different direction. Stick to a simple strategy that takes you where you want to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust yourself and you won't be disappointed. Be aware of individuals who try to take advantage of you. Take the initiative to run the show. Practice moderation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Open your doors to people who make you think and offer ideas that can help you bring about positive change. Show enthusiasm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make home improvements that encourage you to live a healthy lifestyle. Pay attention to what others do or say.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) See who is on your side and head in a direction that draws like-minded people. Don't trust anyone who uses niceties to persuade you to do things you shouldn't.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider how you earn your living and what options you have that can bring in extra cash. Don't act prematurely.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Changes will cause confusion and uncertainty. When in doubt, take a step back. Don't overreact. Don't spend foolishly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick to what and who you know best. Trusting someone you barely know will put you in a vulnerable position. Be observant.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Times are changing and so are you. Let your intuition lead the way. Ideas you come up with will allow you to help yourself and others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Plan to have fun. Surround yourself with like-minded people. Set the standard instead of adopting a plan you don't condone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stick to your original plan, regardless of what others decide to do. Be creative, use your imagination and seek out exciting experiences that lead to personal growth and new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Work alone and control whatever situation you face. Don't believe everything you hear, trust someone pushy or fall prey to temptation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention to detail. Listen to your inner voice, not to a fast-talking salesperson, and you'll avoid buying things you don't need. Make saving money your goal.
