If your birthday is today: Refuse to let the decisions others make decide your next move. Think for yourself, and only make changes that feel comfortable. Revise outdated agreements. Make your happiness a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't feel you have to follow someone else's lead. When in doubt, stop. Pay more attention to what you can do to help others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everyone will have the same intentions. Be resourceful in creating a scenario that allows you to take advantage of what's available.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stop fighting roadblocks; take the path of least resistance. Simplicity and common sense will get you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take better care of yourself and what you are trying to achieve. Step outside your comfort zone. Avoid emotional spending.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let a fast-talker propel you in a direction based on unproven information. Balance your time between work and play and honor what your body craves.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be a good listener, and you'll gain access to information that can lead to a healthy investment. Home improvements will lead to unexpected opportunities. Avoid health risks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) If someone invites you to get involved in a risky scheme, take a pass. Pay attention to how loved ones respond to your opinions and options. Don't let your emotions cloud your vision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A disciplined approach to how you live and let people treat you will make a difference. Don’t let your emotions to take over.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't settle for less when you can achieve much more with extra effort. Trust and believe in yourself. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A high-energy approach will help you take care of your responsibilities and prove yourself to anyone who doubts your ability. Don't let emotions take precedence over common sense.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Idle time will lead to poor decisions. Consider how to make your home more functional. Give yourself a makeover.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take a unique approach to personal responsibilities. Think situations through and dodge criticism from someone who likes to interfere.