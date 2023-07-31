Dear Amy: My partner of four years has a group of college friends.

With every reunion, I have done my best to be kind, to participate, to be funny and inquire about their lives.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags