Event: The Neil Diamond Tribute Show, with Keith Allynn and the Double Diamond Show Band
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults in advance, $25 at the door; $13 for students in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815, or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Anderson Pharmacy in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Tidbits
- Tribute artist Keith Allynn will unveil the story of Neil Diamond’s life through his songs from the 1960s through today, including “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Hello Again,” “Brother Love,” “America” and more.
- Allynn’s tribute became a focus in the movie, “Diamond Mountain.” He was selected as one of the best Diamond tribute artists internationally.
- Allynn began his career in stand-up comedy at age 14, opening for Chris Rock, Tim Allen and Robin Williams. At 21, he discovered his musical talents while performing “All Shook Up” during a karaoke night. For several years, he performed as an Elvis Presley tribute artist and was voted a Top 10 Presley by Graceland.
- While trying to impress a girl who was a fan of Diamond, Allynn called her and sang, “Hello Again.” It became their song, she became his wife and Allynn began his tribute to Diamond.
- After having performed for more than a decade in Branson Mo., Allynn travels extensively throughout the United States paying tribute to Diamond.
Quotable, from Allynn
- “(Diamond) said in an interview one time that if the entire world would listen to his entire song catalog, that’s 582 songs to date, that everyone in the world would be able to pick out at least one song that would have very special meaning in their lives. I believe that’s true. So that’s what we try to do, to touch people with the songs he wrote and pull out the emotion.”