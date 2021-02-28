Monday, March 1: Loaded chicken and potato casserole, wheat bread, coleslaw and pears.
Tuesday, March 2: Beef tips and noodles, corn, dinner roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday, March 3: Roast pork, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, peaches and banana bars.
Thursday, March 4: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, honey carrots and apricots.
Friday, March 5: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and strawberries.
Monday, March 8: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, squash and pears.
Tuesday, March 9: Liver and onions or Salisbury steak, potato pancakes, carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, March 10: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, peas and peaches.
Thursday, March 11: Sweet & sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli and fruit cocktail.
Friday, March 12: Fish sandwich, potato soup, broccoli Waldorf, pear and pudding.
Monday, March 15: Meatloaf, baby bakers, Brussel sprouts, peaches and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, March 16: Chicken pot pie over biscuit, coleslaw, fruit cocktail and lemon bars.
Wednesday, March 17: Corn beef, cabbage and roasted potatoes.
Thursday, March 18: Goulash, bread sticks, lettuce salad, mixed berries and pound cake.
Friday, March 19: Tilapia, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes, mandarin oranges and beet bread.
Monday, March 22: Roasted turkey, stuffing, corn, fruit cocktail and brownie.
Tuesday, March 23: Pineapple glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, March 24: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and peaches.
Thursday, March 25: Kielbasa sausage, fried potatoes, cream corn and pears.
Friday, March 26: Egg salad on croissant, carrot soup, lettuce salad and banana.
Monday, March 29: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed peas, dinner roll and scalloped pineapple.
Tuesday, March 30: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, lettuce salad, peaches and cherry crisp.
Wednesday, March 31: Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, asparagus, apricots and chocolate cake supreme.