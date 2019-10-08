Event: The Doo Wop Project, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25-$42 in advance for the general public, $30-$47 the day of the show; $19-$37 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $24-$42 the day of the show; $19 in advance for children and students, $24 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: www.thedoowopproject.com
Tidbits
- The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of doo wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to radio hits.
- Complete with a five-piece band, the Doo Wop Project aims to re-create the music in American pop and rock history.
- It features the stars of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical” and “A Bronx Tale.” It also includes a performer who was Tony Award-nominated for his role as Smokey Robinson in “Motown: The Musical” and two performers who have portrayed Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys.”
- The Doo Wop Project takes audience members on a musical journey from foundational tunes of groups like The Crests, The Belmonts and The Flamingos through their influence on artists such as Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons to “DooWopified” versions of modern hits by Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, Sam Smith and others.
A free pre-show reception will take place from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery in conjunction with the “Wood: The Story of Dubuque’s Warehouse District” exhibit, which will run through Friday, Oct. 25.