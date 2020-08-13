With a fresh start to a new school year on the horizon, several possibilities are awaiting. However, this year will be different.
With concern continuing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is set in stone.
Precautionary measures will be taken in schools, and what we do know is that the “known normal” will be neither known nor
normal.
While we can agree that it is going to be a year like no other, it will take time for everyone to adapt. It is important to have a positive mindset and accept what is given.
We spoke to a selection of students from across the tri-states about how they’re feeling going back to school. Here is what they had to say:
“I’m happy to be able to go back to school, but I’m nervous about the space. Our hallways and some of our classrooms are small, and I’m worried about kids being in the hall who can’t socially distance. If we can all check our temperatures and stay safe, it will be OK.” — Liliana Alvardo, eighth grade, East Dubuque (Ill.) Junior High School.
“The biggest benefit from the hybrid schooling is being able to spend more time with my family before I go to college. With Hempstead’s debate team, the biggest problem will be getting new members to join. The tournaments for my team are currently online. It’s disappointing that we can’t experience a normal senior year, but I’m definitely grateful for what we get.” — Kunal Chugh, senior, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
“I do not know whether or not I am going to do any after-school sports because the school might not have any sports with COVID-19. I am excited about seeing my teachers and getting back to a schedule.” — Jeremy Braun, seventh grade, Seton Catholic School, Peosta, Iowa.
“I’m excited about being able to go back to school and about making new friends. I also am really happy to meet my teachers, but I will be going fully online the first trimester.” — Isla Von-Mulert, third grade, Irving Elementary School, Dubuque.
“I’m looking forward to having a normal schedule and having more school things to do. The teachers will be prepared and have different ways to teach us, and we will find different ways to learn. Other than that, I’m happy about being able to go back to school this year and make new friends.” — Halle Flynn, eighth grade, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, Dubuque.
“I’m happy that school is going to open up. I’m excited about going back, and I’m excited to be able to go back to recess with my friends. I hope it will all be the same.” — Wesson Schneider, fourth grade, Winskill Elementary School, Lancaster, Wis.
“I’ll be doing hybrid schooling because in-class learning is more productive and works better for me than online learning. I’m willing to wear a mask if it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and means I can return to school. I’m just curious on how that will work, such as gym or any other classes where it may cause potential problems or be seen as a safety hazard.” — Madeline Rupp, freshman, Dubuque Senior High School.
“The biggest challenge will be the communication between students and teachers. The hybrid schooling will affect sports mostly, with the crowds of students and parents. I’m pretty excited to go back to school, but I am going to miss sleeping in until noon.” — Noah Kurt, junior, Dubuque Senior High School.
“I’m excited about the hybrid version because we get to go one day and stay home the next day. We get breaks. Masks sometimes bother me because they are touching my face, but I know it’s important to wear them, and I will do it to keep germs away from me and my friends.” — Jack Stierman, third grade, Eisenhower Elementary School, Dubuque.
“My senior year is going to be about making the best out of each day and giving 100% in school and in sports because everything could change tomorrow. I plan on playing football, baseball and now golf this year. Hopefully, the setbacks we are facing right now will not affect the school year too much, and we can have as close to a normal year as possible.” — Will Nack, senior, Galena (Ill.) High School.