Juniper berries great for intense holiday flavor
And they look the part, too.
If a whiff of gin brings pine trees to mind, juniper berries are to thank; their astringent, peppery notes have fueled the alcohol since it was invented in the 1500s.
Found on conifer trees, the petite frosty blue berries aren’t even berries — they’re tiny cones. Dried berries are widely available in stores. And now is their time to shine.
Crush juniper berries before using to release their intense flavor. Give them a home in stocks, brines and marinades; they’re the perfect complement to lamb, venison, pork or salmon. They’re commonly used in pickling and fermenting, adding a distinctive funk to sauerkraut, and have been known to make appearances in cookies, too. Infused, they add a seasonal kick to salts, teas and simple syrups, ready for your signature holiday cocktail, cookie or latte.
But a word of caution: As with gin, a little bit of juniper goes a long way.
Ava DuVernay gets her own Ben & Jerry’s flavor
Still broken up because “Queen Sugar” ended its TV run? Well, get ready to drown your sorrows in a pint of Ava DuVernay’s newest collaboration — with Ben & Jerry’s.
The company announced its newest flavor, Lights! Caramel! Action!, last week. It was “directed” by DuVernay, who becomes the first Black woman to grace a Ben & Jerry’s pint. Previous celebs enshrined on the pints include Jimmy Fallon (the Tonight Dough); Stephen Colbert (Americone Dream); Elton John (Goodbye Yellowbrickle Road); and former President Barack Obama (Yes Pecan).
And don’t forget the all-important OG celebrity flavor: Cherry Garcia, approved by music legend Jerry Garcia after a B&J’s fan suggested the flavor in 1986.
“In her directorial debut of an ice cream thriller, we present Ava DuVernay’s Lights, Caramel, Action! Guaranteed to be a hit in freezers nationwide, this flavor gives back through Ava’s ARRAY Alliance, advancing social justice through art,” the Ben & Jerry’s website says.
The new flavor combines salted caramel swirl, graham cracker swirl and “gobs” of chocolate chip cookie dough, all mixed into good old vanilla ice cream — or, optionally, good old vanilla non-dairy frozen dessert, for the vegans and lactose-intolerant in the audience.
‘Invisible fiber’ can make cake, pizza healthier
Move over, Metamucil. There’s a new fiber in town.
Scientists from RMIT University in Australia have created FiberX, a modified starch product that can be added to food to increase fiber content. The best part is it won’t affect the food’s taste, color or texture.
“We can now add extra fiber to foods like white bread and other staples without changing the taste or texture, which has been one of the main issues with many commercially available fiber supplements to date,” food technologist Asgar Farahnaky, an associate professor from RMIT University, told Science Alert.
“Our product is not even noticeable once added. It’s just like a parent hiding vegetables in a child’s meal to make it more nutritious.”
It’s suitable for fortifying low-calorie foods and can be gluten-free, the university wrote, or added to low-fiber foods such as white bread, cakes, pasta, pizza and sauces.
The best part is your cake will still taste like cake and your pizza will still taste like pizza. In fact, the researchers said they were able to add about 20% more fiber to dishes before taste testers noticed.
Dietary fiber is important to maintain a healthy bowel, control blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, among other benefits, according to the Mayo Clinic.
