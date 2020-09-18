Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., has completed its challenge to match a fundraising from the Jeffris Family Foundation.
This is the second grant awarded by the foundation to Steeple Square since 2016. The $221,231 grant required Steeple Square to raise a two-to-one match.
The funding will support restoration of Honkamp Hall at Steeple Square, including stained glass window restoration, completion of additional restrooms and restoration of the narthex of the former church.
Steeple Square will continue to work with its partners — including Four Mounds Foundation, Northeast Iowa Community College and Heritage Works — to restore the stained glass windows through a vocational training program in historic restoration.
The Jeffris Family Foundation, based in Janesville, Wis., is dedicated to the preservation of regionally and nationally important historic buildings throughout the Midwest.