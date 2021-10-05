GALENA, Ill. — What’s often touted by organizers as Galena’s busiest weekend of the year might reach its peak as that event and one other lead to back-to-back weekends celebrating arts and artists.
After commemorating its 40th year in 2019, then taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galena Country Fair will make its return on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10.
The two-day arts, crafts and fine arts fair that will feature more than 100 vendors peppered throughout Grant Park will set the stage for the 20th anniversary of the Twenty Dirty Hands Pottery Tour, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday the following weekend.
“It has been a crazy time,” said potter Kent Henderson, of Galena Clay Works, who is gearing up for both events. “The two biggest weekends will be falling right in a row. In my 36 years of having my home and studio up on Dewey (Avenue), I usually will get some overflow business from people who park there and head downtown for the fair. But it has been so busy in Galena during the weekends lately, I’ll have people wander in and buy $500 in pottery I need for Country Fair Weekend or Twenty Dirty Hands. It’s a good problem to have.”
In addition to being a boon for local and regional artists for more than 40 years, Galena Country Fair also serves as a fundraiser, benefiting a variety of Jo Daviess County nonprofit organizations.
Since 2003, when Jo Daviess Country Fair Charities teamed up with the event, more than $1 million has been donated to emergency services and preparedness, programs for youth and improving the well-being of Jo Daviess County residents.
It also features live music, games for children, Irish dance performances, a silent auction, a raffle and food.
Here’s what attendees can anticipate at this year’s event:
Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 9
9 a.m.: Live music from Two County Lines.
10 a.m.: Gates open.
12:30 p.m.: Irish dancing from the McNulty School of Irish Dance.
1 p.m.: Live music from Sunshine.
5:30 p.m.: Church service.
Sunday, Oct. 10
9 a.m.: Live music from Dr. Mark and the Sutures.
10 a.m.: Gates open.
12:30 p.m.: Irish dancing from the McNulty School of Irish Dance.