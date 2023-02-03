“The Final 19,” a documentary by filmmaker and Dubuque native Tim Breitbach, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime beginning on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Dan Hefel, who grew up in North Buena Vista, Iowa, and Dubuque, spent 1,143 days in captivity as a young soldier in Vietnam. He was one of the final 19 POWs to come home as the war came to an end.

