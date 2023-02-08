When the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, during Super Bowl LVII, one thing is for sure: You’re going to want the right food for the occasion.
While traditionally chicken wings, potato chips, pretzels and plenty of dip to pop it all in were staples of the Super Bowl spread, local dieticians say tastes are changing.
“I think more and more, people are becoming mindful of their eating habits and are focused on taking better care of themselves,” said Miriam Troutner, a clinical dietician with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. “Hosts also are becoming more in tune with considering people who have different food limitations, dietary needs or medical conditions.”
Recommended for you
However, HyVee dietician Amy Cordingley said that while people generally are becoming more health-conscious, there are those who will still plan to indulge on Super Bowl Sunday.
“People who are trying to make a change are looking for ways to swap,” she said. “But you will always have those people who say, ‘It’s the Super Bowl. Anything goes.’ One thing I like to keep in mind is sticking to the basics. It’s just food. When you’re planning your menu, do you have a protein source? Do you have grains, fruits and vegetables? If you think through it that way, it will organically give balance between different foods and healthy alternatives you can incorporate.”
Balance and variety are key, according to Troutner and Cordingley.
Here are a few simple swaps you can make if you’re looking to create a healthier Super Bowl spread:
The meat
Tradition: Deep-fried chicken wings, slathered in buffalo sauce.
Swap it for: Grilled, baked or air-fried chicken wings; lean meatballs; seafood; or other lean proteins.
Good news for chicken wing lovers: You don’t have to ditch them when planning your menu. But consider a leaner variation, with attention to how they’re prepared, Troutner said.
“You can easily have your chicken wings, but consider grilling, baking or air-frying them instead of deep-frying,” she said.
You also could consider other lean proteins.
“You could get fancy and serve something like a shrimp cocktail,” Troutner said.
Cordingley added that sushi trays, lean meatballs baked or prepared in a slow cooker, deviled eggs with avocado instead of mayonnaise and even chili or a taco bar can offer great ways to incorporate lean protein.
“With chili, you can throw beans, vegetables, lean protein and a lot of other things in,” she said. “For a taco bar, you can brown some meat, or even incorporate fish or beans if you have vegetarians coming. There are a lot of different things that fit that bite-sized option and will appeal to different people.”
Dips and dipables
Tradition: Salty chips, pretzels or crackers to scoop up those cream- or cheese-based dips.
Swap it for: Fresh fruits and veggies, served with dips high in fiber and low in sodium, salsa and hummus.
When it comes to dips, less is more,
Troutner reminds.
“You don’t need four cream dips,” she said. “One quick, easy and healthy alternative is a salt-free black bean dip. There also are a variety of hummus flavors available, including a dessert-type hummus, with fruit.”
Salsas and fruit- and veggie-based dips also offer healthful alternatives.
“It’s nice to offer a veggie tray with an assortment of healthy dips so it’s more interesting than just vegetables,” Cordingley said.
Another quick swap can be as simple as popcorn.
“You don’t just want chips and dip, but it doesn’t have to be hard,” Troutner said. “It can be as easy as serving a bowl of low-salt SkinnyPop Popcorn.”
Libations
Tradition: Beer, wine and mixed drinks.
Swap it for: Mocktails.
Mocktails — or non-alcoholic mixed drinks — have seen a resurgence, Troutner said.
“People who might be avoiding alcohol, or who are trying to reduce their alcohol intake, might be in favor of a mocktail,” she said. “What’s great about those is that there already are many fruity and fun seltzers available, so you don’t have to do a lot of hunting. You can offer beer and wine, too, but set a limit on how much you have.”
Cordingley agreed that offering non-alcoholic beverages can be a major perk for partygoers.
“It’s important to remember that people might not want to drink,” she said. “And it’s nice to be able to offer them something other than water or a sad little beverage. It’s great to have sparkling water on hand that can be mixed with different fruits or juices. If kids are coming, it’s something they can get involved in. And even if you have adults who are drinking alcohol, mocktails can offer a good way for them to alternate beverages and stay hydrated.”
Don’t sweat it
While indulging with mindful moderation and providing a healthy and balanced variety of food and drink might be ideal, both dieticians say that guests and hosts need not let it get in the way of having fun and enjoying the big game with good company.
“There are so many quick and healthy meals available to you that you can just pick up at your local grocery store,” Troutner said. “It doesn’t have to be complicated. You can enjoy your day and enjoy the food. Don’t feel guilty if, for one day, you indulge a little bit.”
Cordingley offers a similar tip to clients trying to be more mindful of their eating habits during celebratory gatherings.
“People tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves and beat themselves up,” she said. “But the Super Bowl is just another day. It’s not the end of the world if you indulge for one day. You can get back on track tomorrow.”
Peanut Butter Hummus
1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
¼ cup agave nectar
2 tbsp. peanut butter powder
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/8 tsp. salt
2 to 3 tsp. water, or as needed for desired consistency
Peanuts, chopped for garnish
Place garbanzo beans in a food processor. Cover and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add creamy peanut butter, agave nectar, peanut butter powder, vanilla and salt. Cover and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add water, as needed, to food processor to reach desired consistency. Transfer hummus to a serving bowl. Garnish with chopped peanuts, if desired. Serve with desired dippers.
Game Day Meatballs
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2/3 cup panko bread crumbs
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
½ cup yellow onion, finely chopped
½ cup red or green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp. fresh basil, chopped
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 lbs. lean ground beef
1 lbs. ground pork sausage
Pasta sauce, warmed (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine eggs, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, onion, bell pepper, garlic, basil, salt and crushed red pepper. Add ground beef and pork sausage; mix well. Shape into 36 meatballs. Arrange in a single layer in a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, checking with an instant-read thermometer. Drain off fat. Serve with warmed pasta sauce for dipping, if desired.
Classic Guacamole
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
3 medium avocados, halved and seeded
1/3 cup yellow onion, finely chopped
3 tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 to 1 jalapeno, halved, seeded and minced
1 tsp. hot sauce
½ tsp. salt
¾ tsp. ground cumin
1 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
Combine lime juice and avocado halves in medium bowl. Using a fork, roughly chop the avocado to desired consistency. Stir in onion, cilantro, jalapeno, hot sauce, salt, cumin, garlic and tomato. Cover and let stand 1 hour if serving at room temperature or refrigerate 2 to 3 hours to serve chilled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.