Event: Skerryvore, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $20 for the general public; starting at $15 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated, and veterans; first ticket is $5 for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $15. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
For more than 15 years, Skerryvore entertained audiences across the globe, from its early days in Scottish West Coast halls and bars to festival crowds in the United States, Canada, Australia and throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.
As two-time winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music “Live Act of the Year,” the band fuses folk with traditional Scottish music, rock and pop, representing the band members who hail from various regions of Scotland.
The band’s instrumentation includes fiddle, accordions, pipes, whistles, guitar and vocals underpinned by bass, drums and keys.
Skerryvore has released six studio albums. Its single, “Everyday Heroes,” recorded from home and aided by musicians from across the country, reached No. 1 on the Scottish charts, in addition to raising funds for NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.
The band previously performed locally at the Irish Hooley Music Festival of Dubuque in 2019.
A free pre-show reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery for “Recent Work: Noah Bullock and Zander Saleh.” The exhibit will be on display through Thursday, March 31.