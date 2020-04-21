Curtis Honeycutt, syndicated writer of the weekly humor column Grammar Guy, will release his first book, “Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life,” on Friday, May 1.
The book aims to make a subject such as grammar approachable and entertaining. The book was made possible with the help from a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission’s Individual Advancement Program.
The author believes that good grammar can make anyone’s life better.
“Believe it or not, researchers have released studies that show practicing good grammar can get you job promotions as well as more dates. So, if you’d like your love life or career to rocket to new heights, this is the book for you,” Honeycutt said in a press release.
The “Grammar Guy” column appears in more than 30 newspapers across the country, including the Telegraph Herald. Through his column, Honeycutt has received an award from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and was named Humor Writer of the Month in August 2018 by the Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop. Honeycutt serves as the treasurer on the board of directors of the NSNC.
Honeycutt also will host a Facebook Live reading of the book at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2.
“Good Grammar is the Life of the Party” is published by The County Publishing and will be available on most online booksellers’ websites in paperback and e-book formats.