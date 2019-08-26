If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Aug. 26
Farmers Market. 3:30-6:30 p.m., Lancaster, Wis., 113 W. Elm St. Every other Monday through Oct. 28. Details: lancasterwisconsin.com.
Magic: The Gathering Club. 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Magic: The Gathering combines collectible cards with strategic game play. Join Ben from Comic World & Games as he teaches the basics of the game. New players will receive a free welcome deck, or bring your cards to participate. For ages 8-14. Registration
required. Details: 563-589-4225, ext. 2228 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Bad Art Night. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Why should people with artistic abilities get all the praise? Come and explore your nonexistent artistic side. The library will provide supplies, and participants will vote on the best of the worst for prizes. For ages 18 and older. No registration is required. Details: 563-589-4225 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Trivia for Dorks. 7-9 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.