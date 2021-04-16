The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Manasanamaha.”
Genre: Romance/comedy/experimental short.
Country: India.
Run time: 16 minutes.
Director: Deepak Reddy.
Producers: Shilpa Gaijala and Deepak Reddy.
Writer: Deepak Reddy.
Online: www.manasanamaha.com
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/386526239
Synopsis: A young man muses on the nature of love, recounting three relationships from his past. The women in his life resemble three different seasons: Chaitra (spring), Varsha (monsoon) and Seeta (winter).
Behind the scenes: “Manasanamaha” roughly translates to “salutations to the mind” in Sanskrit. The films is an ode to the process of making memories and how they define out perspective.
“In order to communicate with the audience, I chose to narrate this story in the first person perspective over the usual third person perspective,” said filmmaker and writer Deepak Reddy. “Of course that makes it biased, but I felt it would also make it more human, full of errors and emotions.”
The film is the first Telugu language film to have scored a record number of film festival awards during its festival circuit run. Telugu has 75 million speakers worldwide. The film is subtitled in English.
Told in reverse order, the film is sure to spark conversation about its unique storytelling.
“The film will surely make people think and talk about the perspectives of individuals, how they see their partners in life and their misunderstandings,” Reddy said. “I incorporated a difficult technique in narrating this film. Writing and visualizing the scenes backwards was a big challenge for me, and conceiving it was even tougher.”
Recent awards for “Manasanamaha” have included best comedy short at the Chandler (Ariz.) International Film Festival and best short film at the Lonely Wolf London International Film Festival.