Spring is right around the corner. If you don’t believe me, just look at the shelves at the stores.
Easter started appearing even before the roses, hearts and cupids of Valentine’s Day were taken down. And featured prominently among the tulips, eggs and chicks are rabbits.
Rabbits are a popular pet, ranking behind dogs and cats in numbers of households that own one. Unfortunately, many rabbits are purchased on a whim as a gift in the spring, their owners often not realizing that they are signing up for up to 12 years of specialized care.
Rabbits come in all shapes and sizes. Lionhead rabbits are popular for their small size and fluffy faces that give them their name. Angora rabbits have long, silky hair while Rex rabbits have a very smooth, short and dense coat. Lops have droopy ears while most others have straight ears. Flemish Giants can get huge, often weighing more than 15 pounds as an adult.
While some choose to keep them primarily outside in hutches, many rabbits can be litter-trained and allowed to free-roam in bunny-proofed areas of your home. Precautions must be taken, though, since — like puppies and kittens — rabbits are curious and can potentially chew on things they shouldn’t.
Particularly popular among those who are allergic to cats or dogs, rabbits make a great alternative if you want a fluffy friend, but cannot tolerate those other fluffy species.
Caution must be taken when handling rabbits. Most don’t like to be carried, and they can easily injure themselves if they jump from a high place. It’s recommended to keep them on or near the floor when interacting with them. When picking them up, it is important to cradle them close to your body and support their hindquarters. Rabbits can fracture their spine just from the strength of their kick if they are startled.
Dental disease is very common in rabbits. Rabbit teeth grow continually throughout their lives. As part of annual wellness exams, your veterinarian will want to evaluate its teeth to look for areas of overgrowth or uneven wear.
It can be difficult to visualize the molars, so they might need to use special instruments to look at those areas. It is not uncommon for rabbits to need to have their teeth filed down and evened out.
It is critically important that the prime part of your rabbit’s diet is free access to high-quality grass hay. They should not be on alfalfa hay as the nutrient balance is not appropriate for adult rabbits and can lead to a variety of health issues, including obesity and urinary problems.
A diet of primarily grass hay is necessary for both dental health as well as gastrointestinal health.
A small amount of rabbit pellets should be offered daily, but this shouldn’t make up more than 5% of what they eat. Fresh veggies such as basil, cilantro, carrot tops, green leaf lettuce, romaine lettuce and parsley should be offered daily.
Rabbits enjoy carrots, apples, bananas and a variety of berries, but these should only be used as treats. You should avoid spinach, iceberg lettuce and corn.
One thing you might not realize about rabbits relates to their feces. Rabbits produce two different kinds. The first are the fecal pellets, which you are most familiar with — these are the small, round, firm, dry pellets.
The second type they produce is called “cecotropes.” You’ll generally rarely see these cecotropes, because the rabbit eats these soon after producing them, and — as gross as it sounds — this is an important way they are able to get nutrients out of their food.
Signs of illness in rabbits can be subtle and hard to notice. Since rabbits are a “prey species,” they have a very strong instinct to hide illness, injury and weakness. Display of any of these symptoms often will make them easy prey to a predator. Because of this, rabbit owners must be vigilant when watching for signs of illness.
Rabbits are particularly prone to respiratory diseases as well as gastrointestinal issues. If your rabbit’s appetite declines or they aren’t defecating regularly, these could be signs of serious disease.
Female rabbits are very prone to cancer of their uterus as they get older, so spaying is strongly recommended. Neutering male rabbits can help prevent aggression and other behavioral issues.
Rabbits are full of personality, which many people don’t realize until they spend some time to get to know them.
Interested in learning more about these quiet, curious and universally adorable pets? Hop online and check out more care and rescue resources before adding a rabbit to your family.