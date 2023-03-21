Around 2.5 million folks in the U.S. see a doctor each year because they are constipated. And in 2021, Americans spent a total of $1.68 billion on laxatives! The money is flowing a lot better than many folks’ bowels, that’s for sure.

Constipation means that you have fewer than three bowel movements per week — although what’s normal is highly individual (some folks go multiple times a day, some only a few times a week). But when you can’t go, it means your stools are hard and dry.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.