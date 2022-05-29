I used to play “pretend” with my best friend when I was a child. We would always come up with ideas of things to be. Our choices ranged from principals to princesses when it came to the art of make-believe.
The moral of the idea was that we could be anything we wanted to be as long as we submerged ourselves in the moment. After spending some time reflecting, I realized I forgot the feeling of having endless possibilities.
I was looking for stories to read at the library and found myself wandering over to the children’s section. I had an urge to revisit some old memories and I laid my eyes on “Toasty.” The cover was adorable, and so I picked it up to give it a read.
I finished reading it in a few minutes and felt a glowing feeling in my heart. Looking into the eyes of a kitten is the best way to express warmth. I was overcome with emotion and awed by the simplicity of it all.
Toasty, ironically, is a piece of toast with a wish to be a dog. This is not a possibility because he is, well, a piece of toast.
Sarah Hwang beautifully created this story. Like anyone playing pretend, Toasty knew he could find a way to make his story golden. He searches for ways to unearth his inner puppy and continues to be a happy guy while doing so.
I know that if I were able to read this book 10 years ago, I would have fallen in love with it and have several copies of it. Reading this brought back many feelings of my childhood years, and truly made me feel sentimental. I was able to reflect on those years with my best friend, which had been forgotten with the process of growing up.
Many of us need a break — to embrace our inner 5-year-olds. What better way to do that than reading to a child or yourself? I think it is important to live in the moment, but just as important to remember moments from our childhood and the amount of power one has in the ability to believe.
The following is a brief interview with the author.
Question: How has your childhood influenced your interest in writing and illustration?
Answer: My childhood definitely played a huge part in what I do now. I’ve always loved drawing since I was very little.
But when I moved to the U.S., it naturally became my form of communication and expression. Since I couldn’t communicate with my peers, I drew a lot from how I felt and started to write my thoughts in a journal. Writing helped me process my thoughts, emotions and the things that were happening around me.
I feel like the way I write narratives in a book is similar to how I would write in my journal.
Question: How has your childhood led to you creating this book?
Answer: I had a hard time fitting in at school after migrating to the U.S. at a young age. I felt different from my peers and thought that the only way to survive in society would be to become like everybody else. I was afraid of being myself or vocalizing my thoughts.
As I grew older, it just struck me one day that being different makes me, ME, and that there was beauty in being different.
I think self-acceptance is a process but I wrote this book hoping that it would remind people not to be afraid to be themselves.
Question: Why did you choose to write “Toasty?”
Answer: When I created the character Toasty, I knew exactly what his story would be about. I wanted to write a book that anyone can relate to and feel encouraged by. I think as the readers follow Toasty on his journey they can see that his difference is what made him special; meanwhile, Toasty is so focused on being a dog he didn’t realize he could be more than what he longed to be.
I hope my book can help people take a step back and see themselves the way readers see Toasty in the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.