Sister Joan Lingen, a fixture at Clarke University for 47 years as an art professor and provost, knew she would continue teaching even after leaving academia. But bringing technology into the world of art and art history wasn’t something she ever imagined she’d be doing.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed the way we all go about our daily lives, Lingen, 81, has become a member of the Zoom generation. And not just a passive member clicking on meeting links, but one that has created course offerings tailor-made for virtual education.
“For the last two years, it’s been over Zoom,” she said. “It was a big change. I’m not a techie. Learning how to do this has been a climb, but I think we’re pretty good (at it) now.”
Lingen serves on the Dubuque Museum of Art’s board of trustees and teaches at Mount Carmel’s Roberta Kuhn Center, which offers classes in a number of subjects to life learners older than 55.
She was teaching in-person classes at the center when director Karen Kane-Herber approached her about going online as a pandemic shutdown became imminent.
“(Karen) said, ‘Are you willing to give it a try?’ And I said, ‘Sure, I’ll try anything once.’”
She credits Kane-Herber with getting her started with Zoom and guiding her along the way as she navigated not only Zoom but also other programs to create her curriculum and presentations.
“She’s been a great help,” Lingen said. “She supports whatever I want to teach.”
This semester, she is teaching “Have Suitcase, Will Travel,” a trip around the world looking at artistic wonders.
“In the past, I’ve taught 19th century art, the Renaissance, U.S. art,” she said. “Last year, I taught a class called ‘Incredible Rediscoveries,’ about things that were lost for some time, then rediscovered, like Machu Picchu. I asked them last spring, ‘Where would you want to go?’”
So far, the class has explored the art of Florence, Italy, capital of the Tuscany region and considered the birthplace of the Renaissance; the cultural artifacts destroyed by Isis and the Taliban in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria; the wonders of the ancient world and the new world; and the Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum in Boston, where a theft of 13 paintings in 1990, including significant works by Rembrandt and Vermeer, remains unsolved.
“I don’t tell the class until the week before where we’re going the next week,” Lingen said. “The things we’re looking at, we couldn’t have done that in an in-person class.”
The popularity of the class and the ease of accessing it virtually has led to a big spike in the number of students Lingen is teaching every week.
“Before this, I could have 25 people in an (in-person) class,” she said. “Now I have 88 people from California to New York.”
Among them is a group from a Dubuque nursing home.
“These are people who wouldn’t have been in the class otherwise,” Lingen said. “So it’s been very interesting. We’ve had some good discussions. There is a theologian in the class, maybe even more than one, and several people who have been to some of these places.”
Lingen said several of her in-person students immediately registered for the virtual course and, sans brick-and-mortar restrictions, the number continued to grow.
“The core of the class is the people I had face-to-face two years ago. They came into the online class, and they brought friends,” she said. “Then some alums that I taught joined. Even my brother who lives in Chicago is in the class, and he has friends who are in the class. It just grew by word of mouth.”
Lingen said preparation for the virtual class is slightly different than preparing for an in-person session. The workload is about the same with one exception, which her students probably appreciate.
“I don’t have to read any papers or give any grades,” she said.
Lingen’s newfound proficiency as a Zoom instructor and tour guide even led to the donation of a virtual experience, “Travel Italy with Sister Joan,” to the museum of art’s recent fundraising gala. The package sold for $1,200.
“I wouldn’t have believed it when I started doing this, but it’s fun,” she said. “I don’t know about always doing it this way, but I’ll do it for as long as they want me to.”