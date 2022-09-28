If your birthday is today: Focus on saving for something special. Rethink your life strategy and what's important to you, and you'll devise a plan that will encourage you to update your skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider where you put your energy and the returns you get for your hard work. You'll get a clear picture of the changes to improve your life.

