If your birthday is today: Focus on saving for something special. Rethink your life strategy and what's important to you, and you'll devise a plan that will encourage you to update your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider where you put your energy and the returns you get for your hard work. You'll get a clear picture of the changes to improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let situations play out. It's best not to give anyone ammunition to disrupt your life. Listen carefully and gather information.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A last-minute change someone makes will give you a reason to take note and make compensations that better suit your needs and lifestyle. Don't believe everything you hear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll get an inside view of something that will prompt you to shift the type of work you pursue. A change will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Maintaining peace will be necessary if you want to avoid emotional instability. Pay attention to money matters and shared expenses.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do everything by the book, or you may end up owing money. Don't let an outsider represent you. Be transparent in everything you do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look at the broader scope of a situation, and you'll gain perspective on what you can do to improve things. Rethink your connections and direction, and you'll discover whom you can trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pay attention to partnerships. Be accommodating and offer common-sense solutions that will buy you time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do the work yourself and take the credit you deserve for your achievements. Get together with people who encourage you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Book a spa day or plan to engage in something that brightens your surroundings or makes your place comfortable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) If you look for opportunities, you will find something that interests you. Get involved in a conversation that can offer insight into the pros and cons of something you want to pursue.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A unique relationship approach is favored. Your input will change how someone feels about you. Take control if you want to have a say in things. Stand up and be counted.
