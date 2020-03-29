Until the 1972 summer Olympic Games only one athlete, male or female, had won back-to-back gold medals in the 100 meter dash. Wyomia Tyus performed the feat in the 1964 summer games in Tokyo and the 1968 summer games in Mexico City.
Her memoir, “Tigerbelle: The Wyomia Tyus Story,” written with Elizabeth Terzakis, tells the inspirational story of a woman who grew up in the Jim Crow South but attained greatness because of a supportive family, a legendary coach, an indomitable spirit and a refusal to accept the lack of recognition from the media and society at large.
Tyus grew up in Griffin, Ga., daughter of Willie and Marie Tyus. Her father was a tenant farmer on a large dairy farm. Tyus was close to her father and she recalled fond memories of “walking the farm” with him.
When he died a year after their house was destroyed by fire, she became withdrawn, rarely speaking more than a few words at a time.
A life-altering event occurred when Ed Temple, coach of the famed Tigerbelles, the women’s track team at Tennessee State University, invited Tyus to a track camp at TSU after she excelled at the Georgia state track meet. It would lead to a lifelong relationship that shaped her future and provided her with a strong and supportive presence in her life.
Tyus grew up in the Jim Crow structure in the South. Segregation was a way of life, but through her talent as an elite sprinter, doors slowly opened for her. Temple offered her a work-aid scholarship to TSU, a historically black university. Tyus described her educational experience in words that are hard to comprehend today.
“I never went to a school with any white kids at all, and I never had a white teacher in my life.”
When Tyus made the United States Olympic team in 1964 she became part of an integrated team. On the flight to Tokyo, black and white athletes sat together. She won a gold medal in the 100 meter dash and a silver medal in the 4x100 relay, inspiring her to seek more gold four years later.
A changed world confronted her as she prepared for the 1968 games in Mexico City. The threatened boycott of the games by the American team posed a problem. While sympathetic with the cause, she noted that men dominated the issue and women were ignored.
Furthering the gender inequality, the women’s training camp was in Los Alamos, N.M., site of nuclear testing in previous decades while the men trained at Lake Tahoe, Calif., a site superior to the women’s.
When the boycott issue was raised, women were excluded from the discussions. Tyus supported the spirit of the boycott, including the famous protests by John Carlos and Tommie Smith, but focused on her task of competing, which she did, winning gold in the 100 meter dash and 4X100 relay and dedicating her medals to Carlos and Smith.
It took years for Wyomia to receive recognition for her achievements. She was inducted into the U. S. Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1980 and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1985. In 1999 her hometown dedicated the 164-acre Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park. To this day she continues to champion gender equity and civil rights.
She is the epitome of an Olympic champion.