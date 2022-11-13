On the southwest corner of First and Main streets, on the building that now houses Lot One, is an historic plaque that was placed by the Iowa Daughters of the American Revolution in 1937: “Site of Tim Fanning’s Log Tavern, Terminus of the Old Military Road from Dubuque to the northern boundary of Missouri.”
It is a rather dry and quick history of a colorful location filled with an array of even more colorful characters.
Tim Fanning was born in what was then known as Queen’s County, Ireland, in 1810, the same year his older brother, James, came to the United States. By 1833, James was in Dubuque, one of its earliest residents, and his brother, Tim, soon followed.
The brothers began operating a horse ferry between Dunleith, Ill., (now East Dubuque) and Dubuque. The ferry, powered by horses walking on a treadmill, was a popular form of transportation along the Mississippi River between 1810 and 1850.
By 1838, the brothers officially were authorized by the Iowa territorial legislature to operate the ferry. James Fanning was known as a brilliant mechanic, craftsman and engineer, and Tim Fanning was the businessman of the operation.
That same year, Tim Fanning bought land in Dubuque, known as Lot No. 1, and started a tavern and hotel. The hotel was the Jefferson House, and the tavern was the Log Tavern, but most people just called the location Tim Fanning’s Log Tavern.
Tim Fanning had chopped down a huge willow tree along the riverbank, as he and his brother built the dock for their ferry. Fascinated by the twisted and gnarled stump, he made (or perhaps it was his brother James, the brilliant craftsman) a table from the stump, which also was used as a dancing platform. Tim would encourage his patrons to take a drink and make a wish.
The neighborhood surrounding the tavern was known as “Little Dublin” or “Little Ireland.” The tavern held what is thought to be the state’s first St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17, 1838, when “sixty gentlemen sat down to a festive dinner at the Fanning Hotel. Thirteen toasts were raised to the occasion.”
The Fanning brothers were interested in the political climate in the territory, and both served as political leaders. James Fanning was appointed a county commissioner in 1837 and served as mayor of Dubuque in 1843, while Tim Fanning served four terms as a city alderman.
In July 1842, seven Dubuque men, including Tim Fanning, met with a former Grand Master of New Hampshire’s Grand Masonic Lodge to sign a petition to form the first Masonic Lodge in Dubuque. The petition was approved in October of 1842, and Tim Fanning was elected its first Most Worshipful Master.
The Fanning brothers remained in Dubuque until their deaths. In his obituary, published in the Dubuque Weekly Express and Herald on May 13, 1857, it was said that he “was a man of kind heart, generous and noble feelings ... It was a proverb among the early settlers that James Fanning never refused a favor to anyone.”
Tim Fanning continued to operate the Log Tavern until the late 1840s. He lived in Dubuque with his wife, Elizabeth, and endured the loss of three of their children to illness — Lucy in 1842, Valentine in 1846 and Michael in 1847. Two more children survived — James Ambrose, known as Ambrose, who served in the Civil War, and Dora.
Tim Fanning died on Feb. 17, 1863. The next day, the morning edition of the Dubuque Herald published a brief obituary: “At his residence at half past 8 o’clock Tuesday evening, Timothy Fanning, in the 53rd year of his age. His funeral will take place today from the residence of the family, corner of Iowa and 5th streets at three o’clock p.m. Friend of the family are invited to attend.”
The Fanning brothers left their marks on Dubuque in many ways, from politics to business to the courtroom (Tim Fanning was part of a U.S. Supreme Court case in 1853 involved in the ferry business). While most of what the Fanning brothers built is now gone, there is one tangible object that can be seen and wished upon.
Tim Fanning’s Wishing Willow exists at Lot One, a bar and grill located on the same spot where the Log Tavern was. It is taking wishes, according to Lot One’s website, but a few rules must be followed in the same fashion that Tim Fanning asked his guests to make a wish:
1. Take a sip, then place your glass onto the wishing table.
2. Drop a coin into the hole.
3. Make a wish. It must be positive, not negative.
Next time you’re in the neighborhood, stop by and pay homage to some of Dubuque’s earliest settlers and involved citizens ... and make a wish.
Sources: Encyclopedia Dubuque, www.encyclopediadubuque.org; Telegraph Herald Archives, www.carnegiestout.org; Lot One, www.lotonedbq.com; My Old Dubuque by Len Kruse: Center for Dubuque History; Fanning v. Gregoire: 1853, www.casetext.com.
