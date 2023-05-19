Pro golfer Rickie Fowler, retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe are just three of the professional athletes who advocate the use of topical CBD to ease their aches and pains.

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound found in marijuana and hemp plants — but it doesn’t have any psychoactive properties. And while some people take it orally (I’d avoid that until it becomes better regulated), and the Food and Drug Administration has only approved its use for treating a rare form of epilepsy, it is widely available as a topical cream, because of its anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving effect. Whether it is legal in your state depends on local laws — and experts advise only buying products made and sold in states where it’s legal, since the products’ purity may be more reliable.

