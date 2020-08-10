Crescent Community Health Center recently recognized four people with Advocacy Awards -- Mary Rose Corrigan, Catherine Dunn, Art Roche and Nancy Van Milligen, according to a press release.
Awards are given annually to individuals who are “dedicated community stakeholders, board members, patients or others who have impacted the work of Crescent and enabled our progress toward fulfilling our vision, quality care for all, resulting in a healthy community,” the release stated.
In 2006, Van Milligen and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque launched Envision 2010. With 2,300 ideas submitted, they narrowed it down to 10, recognizing the need for a community health center.
Van Milligen assembled a board of directors to include Dunn, who used her influence to incorporate Tri-State Community Health Center, later renamed Crescent Community Health Center. The team also included Corrigan, who, with her experience in public health, built the operations of Crescent.
Corrigan served for more than 10 years as the president of the board of directors. Under her leadership, Crescent grew to serving more than 8,000 patients in 2019.
Roche served as the community ministry officer at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. A needs assessment in 2015 identified the local Marshallese community as an underserved population in need of health care, specifically in addressing diabetes. Roche has served as chair of the Dubuque Pacific Islander Health Project Advisory Group.
“We can’t express enough gratitude to these individuals for the profound impact they have made on Crescent and the health care landscape of our community,” said CEO Gary Collins in the release. “Without advocates, community health centers would not have grown over the past 55 years to serve more than 30 million Americans annually across the country. Additionally, with supporters like our awardees, community health centers have become substantial economic drivers with a $35.5 million annual economic impact in Iowa alone.”