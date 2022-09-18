Growing up, my dad was filled with stories.
There was the time that Iron Man had to put every last bit of power from his suit into a single punch to knock out The Hulk. The time aliens created a sand-duplicate of Superman and siphoned away his powers.
Alongside the tall tales of fiction, there were the stories of being stationed in Iceland and Virginia in the Navy. Stories of growing up in rural Illinois and watching his dad’s friend rebuild car engines.
One story that took me a long time to fully understand revolved around the classic Stephen Spielberg film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
While still in the Navy, Dad caught a showing of the film that happened to be in a “dead” theater. What took place on screen seemed to have no impact on the viewers, and he walked out of the theater wondering if the movie was good.
Not long after, while on leave, he returned home and decided to catch another showing. This time, he happened to walk into a theater filled with people who were primed to get into the story of Roy Neary and Jillian Guiler.
People laughed at the funny parts. They were jubilant during the exultant parts. There appropriately was hushed awe for the wonder of first contact. Walking out, he decided a receptive crowd made all the difference to enjoying the film.
It took me many years of moviegoing before I understood the value of that experience. While I’d definitely seen some great films in the theater, it wasn’t until 2002 that I understood the value of a entire theater tuned simultaneously into the same wavelength.
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Signs” is a movie that inspires its fair share of criticisms, and a lot of people pick it out as the beginning of a bad period of output for the filmmaker.
For me, though, “Signs” is a classic. Not just because I genuinely enjoy the film, but also because of how I first saw it.
It was my second year in Dubuque, having moved here to attend Clarke University. It was a balmy July in 2002, and I was headed to the old Cinema Center 8, formerly located along Kennedy Road.
Snack-laden and ready for the the latest auteur opus, we settled into our seats for an hour and a half of tense fun with aliens.
From the initial scene, the audience was there for it. Humorous lines landed and provoked laughs. Tense runs through late-night cornfields — something with which many a Midwesterner in the crowd was not doubt familiar — provoked silence and uncomfortable shifting in seats.
Shyamalan, I maintain, is a master of suspense and the ratcheting up of the taut atmosphere pushed us to the edge of our proverbial seats, myself included.
The scene that sealed the deal is the famous handheld camera sequence set in Brazil. The as-yet unseen menace of extraterrestrials and possible invasion had yet to be laid bare as the scene begins.
Set during a child’s birthday party, a home camcorder makes its way through a chaotic assemblage of upset kids before pausing at an empty aperture to a street. After a appropriately hackle-raising number of seconds, an inhuman figure is briefly glimpsed walking by as children shriek in terror.
The audience was not immune. Gasps erupted around me, someone stifled a yell a few rows ahead, and I’m fairly certain dropped a cup full of soda.
By the time we got to the scene where Mel Gibson’s character says goodbye to his wife, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
I walked out of the showing into beautiful breezy summer night. The crowd, too, scattered to the winds, no longer united by the shared dream of Pennsylvania, family and faith.
For me, “Signs” always will exist as a summer movie just peaking over into the beginning of fall horror season. It exists both as its own story and the meta-story of the experience seeing it. And that crowd, anonymous though it might be, remains a key part.
