The City of Dubuque is 1,002 miles from the New Jersey shore — probably the nearest historic beach destination on the Atlantic. It is 1,033 miles to Gulf Shores, Ala., if you wanted to go south to the Gulf of Mexico. Long Beach, Calif. is 1,891 west and south.
But thanks to the tri-state’s access to the Mississippi River and its tributaries — and thanks to a handful of entrepreneurs — residents and visitors have numerous opportunities for beach experiences right at home.
Some of these are open to the public and easily accessible. Some require a fee for their amenities. Some require a little aquatic travel, be that paddling or with an engine.
Park and play
Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said there used to be more open, public beaches along the Mississippi River.
“There aren’t as many sandbars as there used to be on the river,” he said. “Through reclamation, they used to put sand from dredging along the water’s edge, which made really nice areas. But they didn’t do that the last few years. So a lot of them have washed away.”
That makes the sandbar at county park Finley’s Landing nearly unique in the area, in Iowa at least.
“Finley is really the only accessible sand bar without a boat,” Preston said. “I remind people it’s not like a ‘beach’ beach. There aren’t lifeguards, so they should be careful. But people love it and have been going there for a long, long time.”
Another — perhaps the most often visible — sandy stretch of Mississippi River coastline in the area is at the East Dubuque River Beach, just south and inland of the municipal boat launch.
Folks also can access a public beach area just south of O’Leary’s Lake Recreation Area on the Mississippi River at Hazel Green, Wis., after a bit of fishing.
Inland, Delaware County’s Bailey’s Ford Recreation Area and Spring Branch Creek County Park have sandy streambanks for a day at a little beach.
... and pay
In 2018, Coconut Cove opened its campground and resort in Hazel Green, Wis. A year later, they expanded to include a full beach resort, complete with a lakeside beach, tiki bar, pool, cabins and an “aqua park” of inflatable play equipment.
“It’s so unique for our area,” said General Manager Kolby Holdren. “You get great views of the Lock and Dam (11) from our restaurant and our patio. You get perfect sand, where that really isn’t available elsewhere. You have a few spots on the river here and there, but only a few of those are accessible via road. Here you jump on the highway, a couple exits later and you’re here. The lake water is super clear, with an almost Caribbean blue tint to it.”
Coconut Cove’s beach is mainly for people camping, renting cabins or staying at the RV park. But they now offer day passes — $20 for the beach, lake and pool; $30 for beach, lake, pool and aqua park. Folks 7 and older are welcome. Kids from 7 to 12 must be accompanied by adults.
Staff at Coconut Cove said the popularity has continued to rise there as some area public swimming pools have been closed due to staffing this year.
Although they did not wish to be quoted, staff at Frentress Lake campground in East Dubuque also said their beach — open to campers and those in the RV park — has become increasingly popular.
... or boat to
The Upper Mississippi River Fish and Wildlife Refuge includes most banks and islands of the river, for 281 river miles, from south of Clinton, Iowa, up to north of Wabasha, Minn. Therein, it offers numerous beaches — including on islands in the tri-state — where boaters can anchor and enjoy some solid ground between cruises.
Different beaches will have different rules for visitors, though, which will be posted on signs, since the refuge’s chief purpose is wildlife habitat.
Canoers and kayakers also have numerous opportunities to enjoy beaches in the area.
For instance, just beneath the lookout at Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Management Area is a bend in Whitewater Creek with a stretch of sand perfect for a picnic.
The Maquoketa River in Jackson County — including the stretch paddled regularly by folks ferried by Maquoketa River Rentals — features several stretches of beach.
Preston, though, reminded paddlers that those beaches also come with rules in Iowa.
“In most streams in Iowa, the landowner owns the bottom and land,” he said. “But those uses ‘incident to navigation’ are allowed. You can stop, eat lunch and stay awhile. But you can’t camp. And you can’t go above the ordinary highwater mark, where vegetation starts. You also can’t walk a stream and do that.”
