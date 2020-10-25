What's it worth on eBay? A little white paint

I recently received an email from a reader of this column and he included the picture on the left, asking about the value.
I did some research and discovered that the sign that they had was indeed worth selling on eBay. The problem was that the bottom third of the sign had been painted over with white paint.
I told him if they could remove the paint, we would be happy to work for him and sell it on eBay.
The picture on the right shows the sign that we listed and sold on eBay after the client was successful in removing the white paint.
Once the paint was removed it revealed a rare Porcelain Thermometer sign from Hills Brothers Coffee.
With a patent date of 1915 the sign dates from the early 1900s. Posted for seven days at auction on eBay four bidders drove the value to $660. A nice value once the paint was removed.