If your birthday is today: Put your energy into making changes that will ease stress and give you something to look forward to this year. An overreaction will come between you and the happiness you desire. Be honest with yourself and others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't rely on others. Do your part and own the outcome. Speak from the heart. Protect your reputation. Make the changes you want to see happen.

