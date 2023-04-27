If your birthday is today: Put your energy into making changes that will ease stress and give you something to look forward to this year. An overreaction will come between you and the happiness you desire. Be honest with yourself and others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't rely on others. Do your part and own the outcome. Speak from the heart. Protect your reputation. Make the changes you want to see happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Simplify, downsize and let go of the past. Time to reset your goals and focus on what's important to you. You can't change the past, but you can control how you move forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put your energy where it counts. Reach out to those who have been there for you in the past, and you'll get the backup you require.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Clear your head before you share your thoughts. Confusion will set in if you let your emotions interfere. Expect to meet with resistance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't hesitate to change your mind if something feels wrong. Adjustments may spark emotions but will also help stabilize your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Spend quality time with people who lift your spirits. Look for any opportunity to travel. Get involved in a partnership that offers growth opportunities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Not everyone will agree with your decisions, but feeling comfortable and living with the results are what matter. Be true to yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful with whom you share information today. Someone will twist your words if given a chance. Avoid joint ventures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take care of financial matters. Money won't buy you happiness or peace of mind. Someone you care about will disappoint you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll face many controversies if you share too much information. Spend time working toward your objective.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You've got the drive to achieve your goal. A change you want to make will happen if you put in the hours and do the work yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Let your imagination lead the way, but don't lose sight of what things cost or what's realistic..
