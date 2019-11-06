The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will host its annual Champagne & Chocolates event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
A kickoff to the holiday shopping season, Champagne & Chocolates is an adult evening of shopping in the museum’s National Rivers Center. Admission to the event includes:
• Chocolate fountains and more than 52 pounds of chocolates provided by Betty Jane Homemade Candies, Galena (Ill.) Kandy Kitchen, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and The Whoo Chocolate Company.
• A free souvenir glass for champagne and wine tastings.
• Wine tastings from Dubuque Heritage Winery, Park Farm Winery, Stone Cliff Winery and Tabor Home Winery.
• Music from Ralph Kluseman.
• A photo booth.
• Storewide discounts of up to 30% on holiday decorations, home décor, clothing, jewelry, children’s toys and local specialty items.
This event is limited to 300 attendees, and all guests must be 21 or older to attend. Regular museum admission doed not apply. Tickets are available at rivermuseum.com/events for $10 each.