Recent events in our world and country call forth from people of faith an outpouring of generosity.
Generosity can be defined as the spirit and action of freely giving to others things that are needful for them to have a good life. The source of generosity arises from the experience of gratitude.
Gratitude and thanksgiving belong to the heart of the world’s religions. Flowing outward from our gratitude for the gifts we have received, we respond to others — especially to those in special need — with an outpouring of generosity.
As we count our blessings in life this day, we give thanks and act generously with four special needs in mind.
• First, those who have served in the military in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam and other combat situations deserve an outpouring of generosity. We remember those who lost their lives in these wars, those who were wounded, their families and those who suffer from the long-term effects of PTSD and moral injury.
These men and women are owed a great debt and deserve from us an outpouring of generosity.
• Second, we call to mind the thousands of new refugees who have been evacuated from Afghanistan as well as the countless others who have been made refugees by violence and wars in their homelands.
The United States throughout its history has been a welcoming new home for people fleeing circumstances that put their lives at risk.
Now these new refugees and immigrants are in urgent need of an outpouring of generosity to assist them in making lives for themselves in a foreign land.
• Third, we remember those who have lost their lives, been injured and suffered enormous losses from natural disasters, most recently from the effects of Hurricane Ida and from wildfires that continue to rage. Every major religious community has organized efforts to which we can contribute for disaster relief.
The American Red Cross is another organization, among others, worthy of our support. We are called to an outpouring of generosity for the victims of these recent disasters.
• Fourth, we remember those who have lost their lives, are experiencing infections and continue to be in danger of infection from the COVID-19 virus and its variants. Health professionals advocate measures to safeguard the spread of this disease, including wearing masks and especially vaccination.
We need an outpouring of generosity to protect ourselves and others from the deadly effects of this disease by taking these precautions and kindly encouraging others to do so. We also can encourage generosity in sharing the vaccine with our neighbors in other parts of the world.
On this Sept. 11, let us remember the needs of the suffering people in our world and respond with an outpouring of generosity.