On a sunny spring afternoon, the members of Older and Bolder, a band comprised of local musicians, gathered in the driveway of one member’s home to play and sing.
It has become a routine for them since the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the group’s performance schedule, which was filled up for much of the year.
Older and Bolder’s members, with a combined life experience of 560 years, play at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area, entertaining audiences with classic standards and original songs.
The elder statesman of the group, Maury Niemer, 95, has been with the band since its inception in 1993.
“George Mootz and John Kloser started it,” Niemer said. “Danny Hanten was also there from the beginning. They asked me to join because none of them knew how to sing, and their voices got tired.”
A lifelong lover of music, he played French horn in high school. Proving that it’s never too late to learn a new skill, he took up the guitar at age 70.
Niemer has seen many configurations of the band through the years. His band mates include Jan Fagan, Chuck Fiegen, Lola Coble, Carol Bluml, Don Schroeder and John Mauss.
Neimer said when he first joined, the band’s inaugural performance was at a family picnic. Soon, they were receiving requests to play all over the region, and he knows the reason why.
“Because we were cheap,” he said. “We played for free.”
Older and Bolder continues that tradition. They have never charged to entertain.
“It’s a labor of love,” Bluml said.
They all expressed a lifelong love of music.
Fagan received an accordion and lessons for her 13th birthday and has played ever since. Bluml, who plays guitar, and Coble, a vocalist, don’t remember ever not having music in their lives.
The members have diverse and impressive backgrounds: Neimer and Schroeder were long-time employees of Dubuque Packing Co.; Coble worked at John Deere and Dubuque Community School District; Bluml was a memory care nurse at Mercy Medical Center; Fagan worked for 45 years at Taylor Pharmacy; Fiegen owns Capri College, which he continues to oversee with his family; and Mauss, on vocals, who spent 33 years in law enforcement with the Dubuque Police Department, 16 of those as chief.
Several met as members of the congregation at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque. Fiegen found his way into the band when Niemer heard him singing at a funeral at the church.
“He pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, you can really sing,’” Fiegen said. “Maury is our leader and our recruiter.”
Except for one involuntary exception, Niemer has never taken a break from playing with Older and Bolder.
“I took a break a couple of years ago because I broke my arm,” he said.
“Now he’s got a titanium elbow,” Mauss added. “It’s worth more than his guitar.”
With their concert schedule on hold, Schroeder, a guitarist and Older and Bolder’s unofficial booking agent, said he doesn’t know when they’ll be able to play in front of an audience again.
“We have three dates at the beginning of June already,” Schroeder said. “But those probably won’t happen. And we have dates on the calendar for every month through the end of the year.”
The group hopes it won’t be long before they are back to their normal routine of entertaining seniors and making them smile.
“Because how long are you going to do this, Maury?” Schroeder asked, knowing what Niemer’s answer would be.
“’Til the day I die.”