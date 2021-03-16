Those familiar with the movie “Bambi” might recognize Thumper’s advice: “Eating greens is a special treat. It makes long ears and great big feet.”
This is followed by the whispered observation, “except it sure is awful stuff to eat.”
Our pets often sample plants, usually due to curiosity and play. However, some of those greens can be “awful stuff to eat” when it comes to health.
In general, there are few safe plants for dogs and cats to eat. Nearly all have a risk of causing at least mild gastrointestinal upset and possibly vomiting or diarrhea.
Fortunately, a small percentage of the plants pets encounter are severely poisonous.
If your pet eats a plant, it is best to consult with the ASPCA Animal Poison Control (888-426-4435 or tinyurl.com/vjrueuyt) or your veterinarian as soon as possible.
Save the plant to help with identification if you are unsure what it is.
In general, cats are more sensitive to toxic plants than dogs and are more likely to get into trouble by climbing on shelves and accessing plants that you might think are out of reach. If you have cats, it is especially important that you know which plants you have and consult the website to find out their toxic potential.
Though most plants might cause mild stomach upset if consumed, there are several common plants that can cause more severe issues:
• Lilies. Lilies are extremely toxic to cats. If a cat walks by an Easter lily, gets some of the pollen on its fur, then licks that fur to groom itself, that can be enough exposure to cause kidney problems. Every part of the lily plant is toxic. If you have cats, it is safest to never bring lilies into the home and to check flower arrangements carefully, as lilies are often among them.
However, not all lilies are dangerous. Common safe lilies that are kept in the house, such as peace lilies and calla lilies, generally only cause some gastrointestinal symptoms if eaten. Toxic varieties include Easter, asiatic, day and tiger lilies. Repeat this mantra: “Have kitties? No lilies.”
• Daffodils are common in our gardens this time of year. Ingestion of any part of a daffodil — leaf, flower or bulb — generally only causes vomiting and diarrhea, but this can be severe. Additionally, pets could potentially have heart arrhythmias.
• Lily of the valley is another common garden plant. These lovely little green plants with their bell-shaped flowers can cause of variety of symptoms if ingested, including vomiting, diarrhea, heart issues and possibly seizures.
• Tulips and narcissus. Ingestion of plants in these groups — particularly the bulb — can cause severe drooling, gastrointestinal distress, severe lethargy, heart problems and seizures.
• Sago palms. These plants are commonly kept as houseplants. All parts of these plants are toxic, but the seeds are especially dangerous. Along with the expected potential for severe vomiting and diarrhea, ingestion of this plant can cause seizures and liver failure.
• Amaryllis. Another commonly kept houseplant, these showy plants can cause tremors, as well as severe stomach upset if eaten.
• Yew. These plants are common evergreen shrubs in our yards. If your pet eats any part of these plants, it can cause life-threatening vomiting and diarrhea, trembling, breathing issues and heart failure. Be careful when you are pruning these plants. Do not dump the clippings in that pasture nearby. This plant also is severely toxic to cattle, horses and everything else that might mistakenly munch on it.
• Rhododendrons and azaleas. These plants are stunning, adding showy color to gardens in late spring and early summer. However, they are dangerous for our animals, affecting multiple organ systems from the gastrointestinal tract to the heart to the nervous system.
• Scheffleria, philodendron and related species. These common green houseplants contain calcium oxalate crystals in their leaves. If consumed, they can cause everything from mild irritation to the mouth and drooling to severe inflammation of the mouth and throat and difficulty swallowing.
• Foxglove/digitalis. You might have heard of Digoxin, a heart medication derived from this plant. Even small amounts of this plant can cause heart problems in pets — particularly cats.
This is by no means a complete list of toxic plants. Consult the ASPCA Poison Control referenced to help identify plants in your household that could cause problems. Make sure any greens that your pet might eat are safe, and do not fall into the “truly awful stuff to eat” category when it comes to the health and safety of dogs and cats.