When Chinese-American composer Tan Dun scored the music for the film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” it almost instantly joined the canon of cinematic soundtrack classics that resonated with movie-goers and left an indelible impression on music-makers.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator was among them.
“I fell in love with the music when it first came out,” he said. “It’s haunting and beautiful, and I dreamed about being able to conduct it.”
Released in 2000, the score originally was performed by the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the Shanghai National Orchestra and the Shanghai Percussion Ensemble. It also featured significant solo segments performed by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Intriligator only recently realized that Tan Dun also had arranged portions of the film’s score into a concerto for cello and chamber orchestra.
“We thought it would be a wonderful piece to feature our new principal cellist, and as it turns out, he loved the music to the film as much as I did,” Intriligator said. “It’s a challenging piece, but he is up to it and very excited to perform it. He is relatively young, but has a rare musical maturity and a wonderful musical soul. He will bring a lot of personality, precision and warmth to the piece.”
Accompanying the symphony’s “Winged and Wild” concert season focusing on music that celebrates nature and animals, the Crouching Tiger Concerto will be performed by cellist Philip Bergman as part of its upcoming Classics 2 concerts, appropriately titled, “Crouching Tiger.”
The concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Five Flags Theater.
Similar to the first Classics concerts of the DSO’s 2022-2023 season, Intriligator said the upcoming performances will feature an assortment of musical styles and eras to delight the ears of concert-goers.
“Early in my conducting career, I used to be very cautious about doing that,” he said. “But it has been fun to explore the possibilities and exciting for the audience and the orchestra to experience those shifts.”
In addition to Tan Dun’s Crouching Tiger Concerto, which calls for the orchestra’s percussion section to be positioned in the center of the ensemble, the program also will include more traditional setups, such as British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Wasps” Overture.
It’s another piece Intriligator has long wanted to guide under his baton.
“The Wasps” Overture popularly is performed independently of its other four movements, composed in 1909. It originally was penned as incidental music to accompany the Cambridge Greek Play’s production of Aristophanes’ theatrical offering of the same name.
“It’s folk-like and playful, with similar effects as you’d hear in ‘Flight of the Bumble Bee,’ with the buzzing of the wasps,” Intriligator said. “Here, the wasps represent the people gossiping in the town. It’s a wonderful English overture.”
Also included in the concert program will be African-American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s Sinfonietta No. 1.
Written in 1955, it will be yet another new musical selection interpreted by Intriligator.
“It’s a piece that was actually suggested by one of our players,” he said. “Perkinson enjoyed a very long and successful career. This was a piece from his youth, and it’s full of excitement for the strings. There are tinges of jazz and exciting rhythms. It really puts the orchestra through its paces.”
Similarly, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 in D — also known as “Haffner,” as it was commissioned by the prominent Haffner family in Salzburg, Austria, in 1782 — provides another musical challenge.
“It’s full of fast, exciting and vivace (a tempo indicating lively or brisk) music,” Intriligator said. “It’s a piece that calls for a strong wind section.”
While Intriligator has conducted the latter, he said the presence of so many new pieces offers him the opportunity to continue to grow artistically alongside the DSO musicians.
“Our ensemble is so professional and is playing at such a high level,” Intriligator said. “It’s good for me. It keeps me fresh and on my toes.”
In addition to the symphony’s usual pre-concert offerings, including the Sound Bites Luncheon and Musical Musings lecture, a free open rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Audience members are asked to arrive and be seated in the Five Flags Theater by 6:45 p.m.
“It’s something we try to offer a couple of times throughout the season,” Intriligator said. “It’s a great opportunity for audiences to come in their T-shirts and jeans and get a behind-the-scenes look at a working rehearsal. It’s especially good for those who maybe can’t afford a ticket or can’t make it to another one of the concert dates.”
A new post-concert reception also will take place following Saturday’s performance in the Five Flags Center promenade. Audiences will have a chance to speak with musicians and fellow patrons.
“Our debut of that offering was very successful and well-attended after Classics 1,” Intriligator said. “It’s something we hope to keep doing throughout the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.