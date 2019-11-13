Last year, country music legend Loretta Lynn fell at home and fractured her hip.
A few years before the injury, the talented performer told People magazine: “I ain’t going to do no exercise! I hate exercise!”
Well, research published in JAMA Network Open that looked at 77,206 women age 50 to 79 over a 14-year span suggests Lynn’s attitude and accident might be related. The study found that women who exercised regularly were much less likely to fracture a hip than sedentary women. Even doing mild activities such as everyday walking and non-intense house or garden work qualifies.
Each year, women account for three-quarters of the 300,000 hip fractures that happen to American seniors. In part, that’s because eight of the 10 million folks in the U.S. with osteoporosis are women, and it causes bones to weaken and break more easily. But woman or man, you want to avoid a late-in-life hip fracture! Folks 65+ who fracture their hip are 3.5 times more likely to die within 12 months than those who avoid such an injury.
The good news? Starting today, you can use exercise to help reduce your risk for this serious injury. The study confirms that 150 minutes of moderate activity per week will make a difference. You can get those benefits from an active lifestyle (no Zumba class required). So plan daily walks (heading for 10,000 steps), work around the house, volunteer in a community garden and chase your grandkids around. Have fun while you protect yourself from dangerous falls and fractures.