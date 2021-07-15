In April, Dubuque artist Allison Poster shared her story of sexual abuse and survival at the virtual Evening of Light fundraising event for the Riverview Center, a nonprofit that offers sexual abuse and domestic assault services for northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. Jedd Spidell, director of development and public relations, struck up a conversation with Poster after her presentation. “We started talking that same day about how we can share and shine a spotlight on how much art is used as a means of healing,” he said. “So this whole thing has come from that first time we met.” Poster, 46, said the initial idea was for her to present a First Friday show, with the proceeds supporting Riverview. “We kept pushing it off due to COVID,” she said. “I mentioned I really wanted to do a gallery show. And it just grew from there.” Hope & Healing Art Gallery, Riverview’s first art exhibit fundraising event, will feature 30 artists, many of whom have experienced some form of trauma from abuse. The works will be displayed at 7 Hills Event Center beginning Friday, July 23, and continuing through Wednesday, July 28. “This is a brand new event that we’re really, really excited about,” Spidell said.
A passionate advocate
The gallery is a perfect blend of passions for Poster, who suffers from PTSD and has had issues with anxiety and depression after being sexually abused by a distant relative. “I am a passionate advocate for mental health awareness,” Poster said. “I have a passion for art as well, and art can be healing.” Poster said art has been her saving grace in dealing with her trauma. “The pain and sorrow that comes out, that I can’t verbalize, it comes out in my art,” she said. “And I feel better after I do it.” On Friday and Saturday, some of the artists will share their stories of survival, as well as their artistic processes and how art has aided in their healing. Poster, K Kriesel and Linda Peters are three of the artists who will be displaying their art and sharing their stories. After a career as a nurse, Poster has turned to working as a full-time artist. “I always loved art,” she said. “But when I became an adult, I had to get a ‘real’ job, so I went to nursing school. I loved being a nurse, but I really wanted to pursue being an artist.” Poster has created murals for Riverview Center’s Dubuque location, including a tree of life that incorporates a lot of repurposed material. “I love repurposing anything I can,” she said. “I use broken jewelry, old windows and old mirrors.” Following the advice of her therapist, Poster began approaching her art as part of the healing process. “It’s meditative for me,” she said. “One of my favorite quotes is by Ernest Hemingway — ‘We are all broken and that’s how the light gets in.’ Everybody has some sort of dysfunction. Even with the pretty pieces, I like working with broken glass and piecing things together. It’s very therapeutic.”
A flying finish
Linda Peters, 54, of Peosta, Iowa, will have nine pieces on display at the gallery. “I am friends with Allison Poster, and she asked me if I was interested in participating,” she said. “I have been in counseling since 2008 for past sexual abuse when I was young.” Peters made the transition during the pandemic from her job as a speech pathologist in a nursing home to working full-time as an artist. She works mostly in acrylic and oil pastels. Much of her work is commissioned pet portraits. While she’s been painting most of her life, Peters first foray into art was in photography. “My mom was a ceramic artist and my dad was a photographer,” she said. “In 2002, I took some art classes, and that kind of turned me away from photography.” She said the change to digital photography cemented her decision, as she wasn’t making the transition well. “My dad was an old school photographer,” she said. “I learned a lot from him, so that change to digital photography just didn’t work for me.” She admits she hadn’t dealt with her trauma until hearing Dr. Phil McGraw say something on his show one day. “I don’t watch Dr. Phil regularly,” Peters said. “It was just a coincidence that I heard him that day. He said, ‘I only go through this life once, and I’ll be damned if I’ll go through it unhappily.’ I tried to be stubborn about it and lived with it for quite a while before I made that phone call (to get help).” Around the same time, a few other coincidences happened that made Peters believe she was being sent signs to seek help. “My niece was raped, and that really brought everything to a head for me in dealing with my own sexual abuse,” she said. “And my daughter was doing a saint project in school, and she randomly drew Saint Maria Goretti, the patron saint of rape victims.” Peters began her therapy by journaling but found herself sketching more than writing. “It started therapeutically for me,” she said. “For me it was a release. It was a freeing of all that other stuff. But I wouldn’t have thought about mental health or even about going to therapy if I hadn’t heard that quote from Phil McGraw.” One of the pieces Peters will have on exhibit is titled, “Grandpa’s Feet,” and depicts the feet of her grandfather, Olympian Charley Paddock, crossing the finish line. A track and field athlete, Paddock won two gold medals and a silver medal in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1920 and a silver medal in Paris, France, in 1924. “He had this reputation for making this flying leap across the finish line,” she said. “He was small and got bullied, even on the Olympic field. But he managed to overcome his nerves and his fear. That flying finish shows how much we strive for that with our mental health. You keep running. You just keep going. If you believe in yourself enough, you can have that flying finish.”
Art is healing
K Kriesel, who moved to East Dubuque, Ill., two months ago, is finding the tri-states a welcoming place for artists. They will be contributing eight pieces of art to the gallery. Kriesel, 35, who grew up in Chicago as the only child of a single mother, was sexually abused at home and in the Roman Catholic parish their family attended. “I believe that’s why (my mother) put me in that parish school,” Kriesel said. “Because they wouldn’t report her. Children were punished for coming to school with bruises, scratches and black eyes that their parents gave them.” The abuse Kriesel experienced came from classmates, teachers, babysitters and even a Girl Scout troop leader. “I fell down a staircase and broke my nose when I was 9, and from then on, the troop leader referred to me as ‘Ugly,’ and said I was too ugly to rape,” they said. “Which is ironic because that’s exactly what was happening regularly parish-wide.” Kriesel received an official apology from the Girl Scouts of America for the leader’s abuse. They have attempted to report the abuse they experienced in the parish, but the process is long and arduous. When the church required a police report, Kriesel refused because of the police department’s close ties to the parish. The church then assigned an advocate, who never returned any calls. Part of the trauma Kriesel experienced was in being cut off from extended family, who would’ve removed them from the home if they had been aware of the situation. Kriesel reunited with them upon reaching adulthood. “I work primarily in textile art, and I learned how to embroider and sew from my grandmother,” they said. “When my aunt passed away a few years ago, she left all of her sewing and embroidery supplies to me. So each piece is that loving family connection that I was deprived of very intentionally when I was a child.” Kriesel’s work often has a very distinct maternal theme, using a lot of Mother Mary imagery. “Mothers acted in extremely unmotherly ways throughout my childhood,” they said. “This is deliberate. I’m creating the maternal care that I didn’t experience as a child.” Kriesel has even found their way back to church. “For about 10 years, I was done with it,” they said. “My parish was my whole world. I didn’t know anything else. Getting close to my extended family helped me learn that there are people in the church who are trying to do good. Learning that the world was much bigger than my church, and that there were kind people in it went a long way in helping to heal.”
Help is near
Along with the artists, the gallery will be staffed with advocates and therapists from Riverview. “There will be art enthusiasts and beer enthusiasts and people who have been locked down and just want to get out,” Spidell said. “But the best thing we can hope for is that there are people who attend this who may need our services. We’re very aware that discussing trauma can be very triggering. We will have people at the event that we can connect them to immediately.” Kriesel, who will be telling their story at the gallery, had this advice for anyone dealing with past abuse or trauma of any kind: “It’s not your fault. The world is much bigger than what happened to you. Healing is a lifelong process.”
