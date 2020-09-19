Delegates and members are invited to join in Dubuque Area Congregations United’s first Zoom delegate meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
During the “Community Conversations” program, delegates will be asked to share about one’s congregation. Sharing can include information of activities and serving within the community during the pandemic months.
Delegates and interested members can view the program at www.dacuonline.org or join live through Zoom by emailing phyllisgarfield@hotmail.com for a Zoom link.
DACU is an interfaith organization whose members are of diverse faiths and beliefs, united by belief in God and concerned with justice and our call to serve others.