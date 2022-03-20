Hardcover Fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
5. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
6. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
7. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
8. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
9. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box, Putnam
10. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
11. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake, Tor
12. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf
13. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
14. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James, Riverhead Books
15. Booth, Karen Joy Fowler, Putnam
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
5. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Amy Bloom, Random House
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
10. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
11. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
12. The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found, Frank Bruni, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
13. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
14. The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness, Meghan O’Rourke, Riverhead Books
15. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
12. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
14. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
11. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
12. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
14. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
8. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
10. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
2. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
4. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
5. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
11. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
13. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
15. Map of Flames (The Forgotten Five, Book 1), Lisa McMann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
10. Squire, Nadia Shammas, Sara Alfageeh (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
11. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
13. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
14. The Lost Dreamer, Lizz Huerta, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
15. A Far Wilder Magic, Allison Saft, Wednesday Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
8. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
9. She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.), Philomel Books
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
14. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
10. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix