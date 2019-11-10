The Archway Reading and Lecture Series at the University of Dubuque will host a reading by fiction writer Abby Geni at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the Couchman Reading Room of the Charles C. Myers Library.
The reading is free and open to the public. It will include a brief question-and-answer session and book-signing opportunity with the author.
Geni is the Chicago-based author of “The Wildlands,” a novel that examines what happens when one family becomes trapped in the tenuous space between the human and animal worlds.
“The Wildlands” was named one of the best books of 2018 by Kirkus Reviews and Buzzfeed, and it was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes and Chicago Review of Books Awards.
Geni also is the author of “The Lightkeepers” and “The Last Animal.” Her books have been translated into seven languages and have won the Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other honors.
Geni is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, a recipient of the Iowa Fellowship and a core faculty member at StoryStudio Chicago.
The reading is sponsored by the UD Department of Language and Literature and the Office of Academic Affairs.