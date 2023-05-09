Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
“We’re Here, We’re Queer: A Showcase of LGBTQIA+ Artists,” hosted by Planted, 245 W. First St., is open to all LGBTQIA+ artists with ties to Dubuque.
The submission deadline is Wednesday, May 17, with notifications of acceptance to be made on Monday, May 22. Artwork can be submitted at tinyurl.com/werequeer.
Artists can submit up to three works. All artists will have at least one piece accepted. More works could be accepted based on available space. Work must be display-ready.
The submission fee is $5 per artist. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2. The exhibit will be open until Friday, June 30.
Artist Tab Link will be curating the exhibit. For more information, email Link at TabLink.Handworks@gmail.com.
Telegraph Herald
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.