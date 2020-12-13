Human Rights Day was on Dec. 10, and it’s never too early to have conversations with your little ones about the value of each person’s life.
Even if they might not be ready to read through the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, talking about them in a general, simplified way still can be accessible to even the youngest children.
Sharing picture books together is a low-pressure way to get these conversations started, and the following titles are especially good for conveying the importance of valuing yourself, your fellow humans and the planet we all live on.
“I Promise” (HarperCollins, 2020), by LeBron James and illustrated by Nina Mata
In this fun, rhythmic story, we hear the promises we can all make to become the best versions of ourselves. Vibrant illustrations show a diverse group of friends and classmates promising to work hard, do what’s right and never give up even when things get hard.
Written by NBA star LeBron James, the story contains a lot of basketball scenes, making it a great choice to share with children who love sports. At the end of the story, a note from the author encourages families to help their children set goals, work hard and hold themselves accountable to be their best selves.
What would your family’s daily promises look like?
“Ways to Welcome” (Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers, 2020), by Linda Ashman and illustrated by Joey Chou
This story’s rhyming lilt is so rhythmic it can be sung to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” making it more charming than ever. The bright and colorful illustrations show the many ways we can all welcome the people around us to be part of our lives.
From waving hello, to inviting someone to play, to lending a helping hand, the opportunities for kindness are endless. Joey Chou’s illustrations encapsulate the diverse world around us, making it easy for everyone to find themselves represented on the page.
The sing-song nature of this story and its thrilling use of color make it a perfect choice to share with children of all ages.
“We Are Water Protectors” (Roaring Brook Press, 2020), by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade
Inspired by the Indigenous-led environmental movements across the continent, this story focuses on a young girl and the stories her people have told of a black snake that will poison the earth’s land and water. She is determined to be a water protector and she rises up to fight against the black snake with her community.
If they do nothing, not only will they suffer the loss of their land and water, but the animals and plants that live there also will suffer. This story is a call to action for all of us who love the earth. We must band together to do what we can to protect it from black snakes, no matter the form they come in.
This story has some lyrical repetition, and the Disney-esque illustrations make it a natural choice for children who enjoy nature and storytelling.
Celebrate Human Rights Day by sharing these colorful picture books and some conversation with the children in your life.
Building up empathy and understanding starts early. You can check out these titles and more at your local library or bookstore.