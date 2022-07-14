If your birthday is today: A change of scenery will help you put your life in perspective. Having a solid plan in place will spark your imagination and take you on a journey geared toward personal growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Impulsive decisions will disrupt your day. Think before you impact your lifestyle and your future. Do what's best for you now so you can avoid regret later.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't get angry; get moving. Hard work and discipline will pay off and give you the boost you need.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Speak up, share information and take the initiative to make a difference. What you contribute will turn heads. Discipline will be key.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stay calm, be cool. Opportunities will surface if you keep a positive, helpful attitude. You can be the person everyone wants to be around if you have the right attitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Slow down, consider your options and keep your emotions under wraps. Make decisions that are in your best interest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make changes that simplify your life. Stop worrying about what others think. Take responsibility for your happiness and eliminate regret.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make home, family and relationships your priorities. Work as a team player and get your house in order. Improve your surroundings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A little time to yourself will be revitalizing. Enrich your life with relationships that offer support. Love and romance are on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make your home function better, but don't go over budget. Join a group that stimulates your mind and encourages you to branch out.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Embrace a challenge and you'll find a simple solution. A modest, moderate attitude will help alleviate interference. Go about your business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Speak up and gain support. An open mind will lead to educational pursuits. Mix business with pleasure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Explore the possibilities. Trust in your ability, experience and knowledge to help you choose what's best for you. Refuse to let someone intervene and ruin your plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.