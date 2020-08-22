St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will host an outdoor arboretum worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, in the Packard Pavilion.
There will be a back-to-school blessing, music and activities for children. For precautionary measures, wearing masks and social distancing will be observed, and communion will be safely offered, with the Rev. Stephanie Schlimm presiding.
Those attending are invited to bring chairs and an umbrella for sun or light rain.
For those who don’t want to attend in-person, the service will be broadcast at www.stlukesumcdbq.org.