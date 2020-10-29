New York Post gossip columnist Earl Wilson once said, “One way to get high blood pressure is to go mountain climbing over molehills.”
When it comes to high blood pressure, a lot of surprising factors, besides making mountains out of molehills, can come into play. Did you know if you hold in your urine for, say, three hours, your blood pressure can climb? Or that sugar may raise your blood pressure? A study in the American Journal of Cardiology found drinking over 12 ounces of sugar-sweetened beverages a day ups your risk of high blood pressure by at least 6% and can increase your systolic blood pressure (the top number) measurably over 18 months.
Then there’s the impact of loneliness. The lack of calming interaction with people can increase stress, cause sleep problems and lead to overeating, all associated with elevated blood pressure. One study in the journal Psychology and Aging found that over a four-year stretch, the loneliest folks saw a 14.4-point increase in their systolic pressure number than folks who were the least lonely. That can put you at high risk for a stroke. So it’s important to make an effort to break out of your lonely feelings. Connect online with groups of folks with shared interests. Every subject, from gardening to photography, world history and pet reptiles has a chatroom; talk on the phone with and safely see friends and relatives; and volunteer to help others — a new study shows increased compassion counteracts loneliness. And always keep tabs on your blood pressure.