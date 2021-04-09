Two monstrous titans face off in destructive fashion in “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
Humans team with Kong to retrieve an energy source that can put an end to Godzilla’s rampage.
The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González and Kyle Chandler. It is directed by Adam Wingard.
The action and mayhem that the film promises is delivered. The action is supremely entertaining. Unfortunately, the characters mostly fall flat and serve as bare minimum threads to link the action together.
The film is rather fast-paced and usually moves to the action quickly. There’s more emphasis on Kong, perhaps because he has one solo film compared to Godzilla’s two films.
The action and visual effects are a sight to behold. The film delivers the scope and scale necessary to set the stage for the epic action. From an extensive sequence on a Naval fleet or to a climactic throw-down in Hong Kong, there’s plenty of awesome action to go around. There’s even a couple of surprises thrown in.
The sequence in Hong Kong looks visually dazzling and is lit beautifully by the neon city lights. Wingard creates a sandbox-feel to the action as several skyscrapers get destroyed in their path. The fights are so fun that it makes up for the weak script and barrage of underdeveloped human characters.
There is a pretty engaging relationship between a young girl and Kong. It brings Kong down-to-earth, so to speak. Outside of this though, the barrage of secondary characters are lost in the mix. Hardly any of them leave an impact despite the amount of talented actors.
While nobody goes to a Kong and Godzilla movie expecting award-worthy writing and characters, I believe they could have been better handled. The talented cast was entirely wasted on a forgettable script.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a fitting finale to the mini-universe of creature-feature films. While 2014’s “Godzilla” remains my favorite, I can’t deny the sweeping fun action that this film offers. There are elements that bog the movie down, but it delivers on the spectacle that it promises.
This would be a great choice to see in a theater.
I give “Godzilla vs. Kong” 3.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 53 minutes. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max.