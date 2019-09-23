Taylor Swift says she drinks vodka and Diet Coke (yeech!). But then, she’s the brand’s mega-paid spokeswoman. Beyonce made $50 million pitching Pepsi! Guess we shouldn’t be surprised. A 2016 study published in Pediatrics found that among 65 celebrities tied to brands of food and beverages, 81% of the products they endorsed are “nutrient poor” junk foods and drinks.
Well, let’s hope these health-busting beverages don’t kill their careers, because according to a new study in JAMA Internal Medicine, drinking soda — either sugary or diet — is a life-shortening proposition. Researchers followed more than 450,000 men and women in Europe for around 16 years and found that folks who had two or more glasses of the lousy liquids daily were at a higher risk of premature death overall. Specifically, drinking one glass or more a day of sweetened soda ups the risk of death from digestive disease. Drinking two glasses or more a day of diet soda ups the risk of death from circulatory disease.
Unfortunately, the research doesn’t reveal how your health bounces back after you give up sodas, but it does. Dr. Mike, a former super-soda drinker, knows firsthand!
In 2011-2014, 63% of young people and 49% of adults drank a sugar-sweetened beverage on any given day. If that’s you or those you love, it’s time to tell soda, “I Forgot That You Existed.” Let’s hope Taylor does too; after all, that’s her song title. Best choices: water, black coffee (skip sugary and high-fat lattes) and tea.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
© 2019 Michael Roizen, M.D. and Mehmet Oz, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.